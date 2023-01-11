William (Bill) Paul Jackson was born October 13, 1942, to William and Allie Mae (Sayles) Jackson in Pagosa Springs, CO, and passed away January 8, 2023, at the age of 80 in Pratt, KS.
Bill grew up on a ranch south of Pagosa Springs where he found a love of agriculture, wildlife and athletics. His “job” while growing up was taking care of the cattle, particularly during calving season. During his incremental breaks from tending cattle, he would hunt and fish. His love for sports started at Pagosa Springs High School where in his senior year his teams would find themselves state bound in football (runner-up), basketball (champions) and baseball (third place).
Bill left Pagosa Springs to attend Colorado State University studying Agriculture Education when he met two people who would change his life forever. Bill met his wife of 57 years, Eileen Doherty and his academic advisor, Tom Sutherland, who turned him on to genetics.
Bill and Eileen moved to Manhattan immediately after graduating from CSU to work for Kansas State University where Bill would work as a Beef Fieldman and Artificial Insemination Instructor for KSU’s Kansas Artificial Breeding Service Unit (KABSU), where he worked for 30 plus years.
The family started shortly after moving to Manhattan when Bill and Eileen gave birth to their first of three boys, William (Bill) Patrick. Shortly after son Bill was born, the family bought a house in rural Olsburg, KS where they would raise Simmental cattle and expand their family with the other two boys, Joseph Lee, and Michael Glenn. Despite the unexpected loss of their second son, Joe, the family would become very active in the community as father Bill would coach the local softball/baseball team, become active as a school board member for Blue Valley, and sit on the board for Pottawatomie Rural Water District #2 (which Eileen founded and managed).
Both Bill and Eileen were also very active in the community as religious educators and eucharistic ministers in at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, club leaders for 4H and starting a FFA Chapter at Blue Valley just to name a few.
He spent the last 10 years of his life living in Preston, KS living with Mike, Sarah and his three granddaughters while he looked after Eileen whose health had declined.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Allie Mae, brothers Tom and John, son Joe and wife Eileen.
Survivors include sister Essie Marie Whiteface of Rapid City, SD, son Bill (Mary) Jackson of Eudora, KS, their two sons, Christopher William and Matthew Kelley, Mike (Sarah) Jackson of Preston, KS, and their three daughters, Erin Michelle, Bailey Sue and Kate Eileen, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends during a visitation on Sunday January 15, 2023 from 6:30 until 8:00p.m. at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00a.m. Monday January 16, 2023 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan, with Father Kerry Ninemire officiating. Interment will be held at 12:45p.m. Monday January 16, 2023 at the Mariadahl Cemetery in Olsburg, Kansas.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. ymlfuneralhome.com
