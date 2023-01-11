William (Bill) Paul Jackson was born October 13, 1942, to William and Allie Mae (Sayles) Jackson in Pagosa Springs, CO, and passed away January 8, 2023, at the age of 80 in Pratt, KS.

Bill grew up on a ranch south of Pagosa Springs where he found a love of agriculture, wildlife and athletics. His “job” while growing up was taking care of the cattle, particularly during calving season. During his incremental breaks from tending cattle, he would hunt and fish. His love for sports started at Pagosa Springs High School where in his senior year his teams would find themselves state bound in football (runner-up), basketball (champions) and baseball (third place).

