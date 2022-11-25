William Hale Ogden of Zeandale, Kansas, passed away on November 21, 2022 at the Wellsprings of Westmoreland Assisted Living Care Center in Westmoreland, Kansas at the age of 102 years.

Mr. Ogden was born on October 18, 1920 to George Richard and Lottie Pearl Ogden on the family farm near DeKalb, Missouri.

