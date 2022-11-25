William Hale Ogden of Zeandale, Kansas, passed away on November 21, 2022 at the Wellsprings of Westmoreland Assisted Living Care Center in Westmoreland, Kansas at the age of 102 years.
Mr. Ogden was born on October 18, 1920 to George Richard and Lottie Pearl Ogden on the family farm near DeKalb, Missouri.
Mr. Ogden started his adult life working in various grocery stores in Saint Joseph, Missouri. Theses endeavors ended with his military service in World War II, as he served in the United States Navy until the end of the War. After his military service, he again returned to the grocery industry, managing stores in Marceline and Chillicothe, Missouri, before owning and operating the Hy-Klas grocery store in Westmoreland, Kansas. After retirement he worked for the Suds Y’r Duds Laundry in Manhattan, until he retired at the age of 99.
Mr. Ogden is survived by his sons, Richard Ogden and his wife Mary Ellen, of Liberty, Missouri, William Earl Ogden, of Zeandale, Kansas, his daughter Linda Gottschalk and her husband Bob, of Benicia, California; grandchildren: Richard Ogden Jr., Mary Lea Hawthorne, William J. Ogden, Joshua Ogden, Michelle Blevins, Tyler Gottschalk, Kristin King, Nancy Ragan, Kathy Hallam, Julie Ogden, and several great and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Mae Ogden, his parents, his brother Richard Russell, his infant sister Dorothy, and step-son Edward Gene Ogden.
Mr. Ogden was a faithful member of the Zeandale Community Church. He enjoyed dancing in the Lone Wranglers Dance Club for many years, Blue Grass music, traveling, and socializing with people.
His family will deeply miss his kindness and presence in their lives.
Funeral services for Mr. Ogden will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday November 30, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan, with the Rev. Dr. Wes Paddock officiating.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday November 30, 2022 at the St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Zeandale Community Church in Manhattan. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
