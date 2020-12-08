William “Bill” Roger Nowland, 62, of Manhattan died December 5, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital, ER. Bill was born November 22, 1958 to Harold Lloyd Nowland and Elnora Jane (Brighum) Nowland in Joliet Illinois. Bill attended local schools graduating Joliet Township East High School in 1976.
Bill was married to Audrey (Strahl) Nowland in 1977, they welcomed Naomi Lynn Nowland in 1979. The couple later divorced.
He then joined the U.S. Army in 1981 as an armor crewman, he left active duty in 1985. He joined the U.S. Army Reserve in 1986 as a Firefighter. He enjoyed deployments to Germany, Honduras, Egypt, Hungary, Kosovo and Iraq. He retired as a SSG in 2005 after returning from deployment to Iraq.
Bill married Virginia Ann (Brisbin) Nowland in December 1982, she survives of the home, to this marriage three beautiful blessings were born, Christopher, Cassandra and Crystal.
Bill was very active in the community, he officiated JR. High and High School sports for many years. He received recognition from KSHSAA for his over 20 years of officiating. He also officiated college softball, baseball and volleyball. He officiated and coached city league softball and baseball for kids and adults for many years. He loved being part of the game. Bill was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 17 Manhattan and a Past Commander of the post. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1786 of Manhattan.
Bill enjoyed other hobbies such as bowling in which he rolled a 300 game in January of 1994, golf and softball. He also loved to play games of all sorts, especially dominoes.
After leaving the military Bill worked at several places including 20 years at KSU, Murdock Auto Mall, Midwest Concrete Materials, USD 383, Big Lakes Developmental Center, Farrar Corp and ATA Bus.
Survivors include a son Chris Nowland of Manhattan, daughters Naomi Mejia of Madisonville Kentucky, Cassie (Chase) Elliott of Oak Harbor, Washington and Crystal (Patrick) Rountree of Manhattan. Grandchildren Priscilla Menijver, Jorge Herrera, Isabella Herrera, Britney Nowland, Bradley Nowland, Colton Elliott, Cooper Elliott & Connor Elliott, Eric Nowland, Emaleigh Rountree, Everleigh Rountree and Evan Rountree.
He is also survived by his father Harold Nowland, Joliet, Illinois brothers Eugene Nowland of South Carolina, Richard Nowland of Joliet Illinois, a sister Laura (James) Dahl of Santa Fe Texas, sister-in-law Tammy Nowland Braceville, Illinois as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Elnora Nowland, his in-laws Carey & Merna Brisbin, nephew Keegan Nowland and one unborn grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 8:30 to 9:45 A.M. Thursday, December 10th , at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Private family services will be held with interment in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley with full military honors and Pastor Brian Smith officiating.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either American Legion Post # 17 or Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1786. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
