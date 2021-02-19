William Morton II (Bill), of Manhattan, KS, passed away on February 18, 2021, at the age of 77.
Bill loved his family more than anything. He was a good and kindhearted person. He worked as a custodian for most of his life with USD 383 and then with KSU. Bill enjoyed bowling with a group of friends after his retirement and listening to all his records. He had a great sense of humor and loved to talk politics (if you were in agreement with him). He was a lifetime, Democrat. When Bill found out he had cancer and was told he had 2-4 months to live, his dying wish was to make it to January 20th to see Biden inaugurated, and he got that wish.
Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years Connie (Patnode), children Jim Morton, Manhattan, KS, Kendra Sutton, Albuquerque, NM, Bob (Beth) Morton, Grandview, MO, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, sister Coralie Havens, Olympia WA, his best buddy Dan Ridley, and his dogs Hannah and Teddy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sarah Sexton.
No services are planned at this time. Donations can be made to Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
