William L. “Bill” McAfee, 86, of Westmoreland, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday (July 13, 2022) at the Westy Care Home in Westmoreland.
Born April 5, 1936 in New Carlisle, Ohio, Bill was the son of Henry and Velma (Dunn) McAfee. He married Esther I. Welty on November 22, 1957 in New Carlisle, Ohio. She preceded him in death on August 15, 2002.
Bill had been active with Boy Scouts. An avid sportsman, Bill loved hunting, bowling, watching Nascar and cheering on Jeff Gordon and in his younger days playing baseball. Bill was involved on the defensive end of a triple play. He was a K-State fan and enjoyed working with his hands working on and restoring old cars.
While living in Arizona, Bill loved hiking which brought out his passion for photography, taking many scenic photos while on his hikes and while traveling throughout the country with Esther.
Bill's other passion was flying. He earned his pilot's license before getting his driver's license.
Bill began his career with McCall Pattern Company as a machinist. He retired as Supervisor of Maintenance after 42 1/2 years with the company.
Survivors include two daughters, Diane Lindsey (Steve) of Manhattan, KS and Jane Matthews (Joe Jr.) of Tucson, AZ; two sons, Daniel McAfee (Brenda) of St. George, KS and James McAfee (J'Net) of Bellavista, AR; a daughter in law, Terry Umscheid-McAfee of Wamego, KS; three grandchildren, Joseph Matthews III (Sarah), Amber Griffin (Brian) and Elise Piotrowicz (Jesse); seven great grandchildren, Gwendolyn Matthews, Caedmon Piotrowicz, Arden Matthews, Vivian Matthews, Evan Matthews, Daniel Griffin, Tayton Griffin; a sister, Betty Cain (Chas) of Tipp City, OH; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. McAfee was preceded in death by parents; his wife, Esther; a son, David McAfee; and a daughter in law, Carla McAfee.
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.
The family will meet with friends to celebrate Bill’s life on Saturday morning (August 13, 2022) from 10:00 to 12:00 at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.
Memorials may be made to the Westy Care Home or Accord Hospice and can be left at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66547.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.