William Lloyd Lillibridge, age 98, of Manhattan, died Saturday June 6, 2020 at the Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
He was born on March 12, 1922 in Waterville, Kansas, the son of Hiram and Agnes (Holly) Lillibridge. He grew up on a farm near Waterville.
In June of 1942 he was married to Virginia Brown. They had four children: Larry, Diane, Linda and Mike. They later were divorced.
William joined the Army during WWII and served from 1942-1945. He went to Boot Camp in Barkley, Texas, he served as a medic in France, Italy, and North Africa. While he was in the Army, he met General Patton and got to shake his hand. He was always very honored and proud to serve his country.
After serving in the Army he worked construction and then moved to Kennewick, Washington and worked for the North Pacific Grain Growers. In 1963 he moved back to Kansas and lived in Manhattan until he passed away.
William was a member of the VFW, the DAV, and the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Diane Stewart; and also, his siblings: Delina Wickle, Maxine Risen, Lucille Nemachek, Viola Sedlacek, Floyd Lillibridge, and Earl Lillibridge.
Survivors include his children, Larry Lillibridge, Linda Daily, and Mike Lillibridge; his sister Eva Flower; and also, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services with military honors will be held on Monday June 15, 2020 at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley, 5181 Wildcat Creek Road in Manhattan, with Rev. Ben Duerfeldt officiating.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.