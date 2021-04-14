William L. “Bill” Johns passed away peacefully at home with family and friends by his side, April 10, 2021. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 17, at Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Marty Merritt officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 16, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Bill was born June 21, 1933, in Manhattan, Kansas, to John and Bernice Johns, later gaining a stepfather, Robert Spiker. After graduation from Manhattan High School in 1951, Bill attended Kansas State University. While attending K-State, Bill decided to put his education on hold to enlist in the service. He joined the Air Force in 1956 and served during the Korean war as a ground radio operator. While in the service Bill was honored with a Nation Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. After Bill’s military service he returned to college, graduating from Wichita State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. During Bill’s career, he was lucky enough to be able to work on aircraft he loved. Bill worked for numerous aircraft companies, in numerous countries. When Bill retired from full time work, he was employed at L3, in Waco, Texas. Even after retiring from full time work, he continued to work part time and as a consultant.
Bill had many accomplishments throughout his career. Just to name one, Bill was one of the few DER, Designated Engineering Representative, for the Federal Aviation Administration. Bill loved the work he was able to do for and collaborate on with the FAA. Bill was also a part of the NASA Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, The S.O.P.H.I.A. project.
Bill met and fell in love with Kay Fair February 11, 1959. They were married in Manhattan on June 30, 1961. Bill and Kay enjoyed many years together until Kay’s passing in 2014. In 1967 they were overjoyed to welcome their first child, a boy, Chad. In 1971, they were overjoyed once again when welcoming a second child to the family, a girl, Tara. Bill and Kay were also blessed with five grandchildren, all boys, Ben, Alex, Santino, Ryan and Kale.
Bill was best known for his crystal blue eyes, sense of humor, love and dedication to family and last, intelligence, and the joy when giving others a hard time, all in fun, when playing whatever game it may have been, cards, dominos, cards, especially UNO, board games, etc. Anyone who ever played games with Bill, knows that the more one would get frustrated when losing to him, the more he would just smile, chuckle, so happy with his victory. Bill enjoyed family, traveling, football, especially K-State, beer, his work, his pets, and babies.
Bill was preceded in death by all parents; all three of his brothers, John, Jr., J. Dee, and Denny; and his wife, Kay.
Bill is survived by his two children, Chad and Tara; five grandsons, Ben, Alex, Santino, Ryan, and Kale; several in-laws, nieces and nephews; and numerous friends and extended family.
Pallbearers are Ben Johns, Alex Johns, Santino Doles, Ryan Lloyd, Kale Johns, David Lloyd, Luke Perkinson, Tay Collins, Jaylin Miles, Jordan Mulkey, and Mason Jaynes.
The family would like to give special thanks and appreciation to Scott and White Hospice, case manager, Jenny, PCT Tasha, as well as all employees that may have called or visited; PCP Edward Cooney, Shannon (TOG) Futch, Tameka Howard, Michele and Dave Lloyd. He considered each one of you family and loved you all very much.
Bill loved dearly, was loved dearly, and will be missed dearly.
