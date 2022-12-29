William L. Hockenberry, 80, of Manhattan, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away in the evening of Tuesday, December 27th, at the KU Medical Center, Kansas City. He was a retired chemist for over 40 yrs. with Morton Chemical in the automotive paint department

William was born in Pennsylvania on February 8, 1942, the son of the late William L.and Faye (Young) Hockenberry. William attended the Thorton Fractional South High School, Lansing, IL On May 22, 1988 he was joined in marriage to Margaret Ann Smolen in the Chicago area.

