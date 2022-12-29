William L. Hockenberry, 80, of Manhattan, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away in the evening of Tuesday, December 27th, at the KU Medical Center, Kansas City. He was a retired chemist for over 40 yrs. with Morton Chemical in the automotive paint department
William was born in Pennsylvania on February 8, 1942, the son of the late William L.and Faye (Young) Hockenberry. William attended the Thorton Fractional South High School, Lansing, IL On May 22, 1988 he was joined in marriage to Margaret Ann Smolen in the Chicago area.
William is survived by Ann of the home; two daughters, Andrea L Myer (Dennis, Jr.), of Manhattan; Valarie A Hockenberry, of Plainfield, IL; a son, Erik Hockenberry, of St. Louis, MO; a sister, Debbie Fritz (Ray), of Hammond, IN. a brother, Lester Hockenberry (Betty), of Orland, IL. as well as 5 grandchildren. William was preceded in death by his parents.
A "Service of Remembrance" will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 30th at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation in Manhattan, with Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. officiating. The family request memorials to the Wounded Warriors Project and can be sent in-care of the funeral home.
For more information or to send an online condolence to the family, visit the funeral home website at www.irvinparkview.com
