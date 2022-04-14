William E. “Bill” Griggs passed away suddenly on April 8, 2022 at his home in Abilene. He was born July 13, 1961 at Ft. Riley, Kansas the son of William and Sue (Morrison) Griggs. He graduated from Manhattan High School and from Manhattan Tech.
Bill was an Electrical Lineman for DS&O for over 40 years where he started out of Manhattan Tech and worked his entire career. His DS&O family were his second family. He enjoyed golfing, riding his Razr, and was an avid K-State Football fan. Bill loved time spent with his Peeps friends and family. He dreamt of travel in his retirement but sadly that wasn’t realized.
On August 3, 2013 he was united in marriage to Patricia “Pat” Langdon in Littleton Colorado. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his daughters Michelle Griggs of Devine, Texas, Jordan Ward and her husband Paul of Manassas, Virginia, step daughter Brooke Langdon of Denver, Colorado, Son Travis Griggs of Wichita, Step son Nolan Langdon of Lawrence, nephew Jarrod Griggs of Manhattan, granddaughter Caydence Negrete and step grandson Watson St. John. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Roy and Ryan.
Funeral services for Bill will be 1:00 pm Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Prairie Mound Cemetery near Solomon with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. Visitation for Bill will be from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the William Griggs Memorial Fund for the benefit of the Solomon School athletics program or the local Meals on Wheels program that Bill loved and donated his time and infectious personality. Memorials may be sent to the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercalrson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.