William A. “Bill” Greer, 83, of Manhattan, passed away Monday, July 19th, at his home in Manhattan.
William Allison Greer was born in Lake Village, Arkansas on January 24, 1938, the son of the late Elsie Inez (Wallace) and William Solon Greer. He was united in marriage to Nancy E. Smyser Greer on September 12, 2012, in Phoenix, Arizona.
After graduating from high school, Bill joined and served in the U.S. Air Force from July 1957 to May 1961. He was a teacher, and a professor at the University in Globe, Arizona, as well as a pastor
Bill is survived by his wife, Nancy of the home; a daughter, Katherine Greer, his son, Mark Greer; a stepdaughter, Thersa (Mike) Gober, of Manhattan, 7 step-grandchildren; his sister, Jackie Lou (David) Kangas of Gwinn, MI and their three children, Kelly N. Meneely, Kim Kangas, and Craig A. Kangas.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery west of Manhattan, with Pastor Barry Park of the University Christian Church officiating. The family suggests memorials to the donor’s choice and may be sent in care of the funeral home, Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, 1317 West Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, Kansas. To send an online condolence, visit www.irvinparkview.com.
