William G. Gugenhan, III, age 81, of Randolph, passed away at Blue Valley Senior Living in Waterville on November 25, 2020.
Bill was born July 13, 1939, at Randolph, to Edward W. and Lorna M. (Coltharp) Gugenhan. He was a farmer and stockman. In addition to farming, he loved driving eighteen wheelers and was a truck driver for numerous years as well as roof inspector in the Georgia Pacific Mines. Bill married Zoe Ann Scott on November 14, 1959, at her parent’s home in Blue Rapids.
Survivors include his wife Zoe Ann, three children: William Gugenhan, IV, Lori (Tom) Vogelsberg of Marysville and Lisa (Mike) Anderson of Waterville, a brother Loren (Marjorie) Gugenhan of Marysville, ten grandchildren, and by fourteen great grandchildren. Preceding Bill in death were his parents and a sister Darlene Gugenhan.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, December 4, 2020, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow at Fancy Creek Cemetery, north of Randolph.
Memorials are suggested to the RCFGA (Riley County Fish and Game Association) and may be sent in care of Terry-Christie Funeral Home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.
Condolences may be left at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.
