Wakefield, Kansas – William R. Flickinger, 82, died March 25, 2021 in Clay Center. He was born August 23, 1938 in Derry, Pennsylvania, the son of Lawrence and Anna (Gombita) Flickinger. William grew up in Blairsville, PA and graduated from Bolivar High School in 1956. He farmed until joining the U.S. Army in 1958. . He married Brigitte Knoop on July 12, 1974. William served 2 tours in Vietnam and retired after 24 years of service to his country and the couple lived in Wakefield. He worked as a delivery driver for the Bargain Barn Furniture Store for 12 years and he worked at the Gypsum Hill Cemetery in Salina for 15 years. The couple moved back to Wakefield in 2018. William enjoyed playing football, basketball, softball and baseball with his children and loved watching them play high school sports. He also liked to watch NFL, NBA and MLB games and liked to go fishing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisiters, Mennie, Nancy and Joan and 4 brothers, James, Jim, Fred and Jack.
Survivors:
Wife: Brigitte Flickinger of Wakefield, Kansas
Son: William, II and wife, Patricia Flickinger of Wakefield, Kansas
Son: Kevin and wife Darla Knepper Flickinger of Manhattan, Kansas
Son: Steven and wife, Toka Flickinger of Auburn, Kansas
Daughter: Helen and Husband, Keith Padgett of Sheridan, Arkansas
12 Grandchildren: Samantha, Kelly, Erin, Joshua, Virginia, Korbyn, Lacey, Lauren, Eli, Gavin, Stephanie and William
Sister: Susan Lentz of Blairsville, Pennsylvania
Memorial Services: will be held at 10:30AM Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Fort Riley in Manhattan, Kansas
There will be no visitation.
Memorials: Kansas Outdoor Mentor Program c/o Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
