William Marion Eberle of Emporia died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Merriam Gardens Healthcare & Rehab in Shawnee, KS.
Bill was born on October 17, 1945 in Lafayette, Indiana the son Marion Jacob of Harriette Halstead Eberle. He married Jane Louise Heide on June 26, 1971 in Lafayette, Indiana. She survives.
Survivors include: wife, Jane, Emporia; daughters, Erin M. (Chris) Kahle of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Susan G. (Brian) Short of Newton, Kansas; grandchildren, Rylan Abigail Kahle, Addisyn Brodii Short, and Revyn Jacob Short; brother, Phillip Eberle of Astoria, New York.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and daughter Jennifer Jane Eberle.
Bill graduated from Montmorenci High School and Purdue University with a degree in agronomy. He earned both his master’s degree and his Ph.D. in soil science and agronomy from the University of Illinois. He worked for the Soil Conservation Service, and after graduation, became a member of the Community Development Research and Extension faculty at Kansas State University and went on to chair the department for over twelve years. After stepping down as chair, he joined the Agronomy Department and served there until his retirement. Upon moving to Emporia, he did private consulting in land use management.
He was past president of Alpha Rho Chapter, Epsilon Sigma Phi. He published several publications and received a number of awards for his work throughout his professional life.
Bill was an active member of First Congregational UCC in Manhattan, KS, where he served on several committees. He was a Deacon and chaired the sanctuary renovation committee. He was also a member of American Agronomy Association, Community Development Association, Area Transportation Agency of Manhattan and had served as co-director of the Manhattan Thanksgiving dinner.
Bill loved the outdoors especially fishing, gardening, and sharing his love of nature experiences with his daughters.
Cremation will be followed by a private graveside service at 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. Memorial contributions to the American Heart Association can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, 605 State Street, Emporia, Kansas 66801. Online condolences may be sent to www.robertsblue.com
