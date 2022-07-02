November 3, 1946 - June 12, 2022
Bill Pursley was born November 3, 1946 in Vancouver, Washington to William N. and Dolores L. Pursley. Bill suffered a stroke on June 9, 2022 and passed June 12, 2022. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Greg Pursley; sister-in-law, Cindy Pursley; and daughter-in-law, Jamie Barkes-Pursley.
Bill married Katharyn L. Cook (Kitty) on August 29, 1969, in St. Augustine Florida, and has two wonderful children: Jennifer R. Pursley of Manhattan, and Aaron W. Pursley of Dandridge, TN, and his wife Sara Meyer-Pursley; grandchildren: Kayden Pursley, Kellen Meyer and Sophia Meyer; niece, Melissa Humphries and her husband Nick Humphries; nephew, Jeff Pursley and his wife Nicole Pursley; and great niece, Ella and great nephew, Everett.
Bill had a passion for life and loved his family and friends first and foremost. He loved hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors, always had his beloved hunting dogs by his side. Bill was one of the lucky ones that maintained life-long friendships from his high school and college days. He also loved the people he worked with and the industry in which he chose to do his life’s work.
Bill received his Master’s Degree in Grain Science from Kansas State University and joined the American Institute of Baking in 1975. He began his career in the food industry in the North East US and Canada as a food safety auditor, and moved to AIB’s headquarters in Manhattan in 1978 as Program Coordinator. He later became Director of the Audit Services and started the Food Safety & Defense Educational Department. During this time, Bill was also instrumental in establishing offices or co-associations within many countries in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Bill retired in 2012 as Vice-President of Food Safety Education with AIB International and continued to teach and consult within the food industry. With over 37 years of experience in the industry, Bill was internationally recognized as one of the leading Food Safety trainers in the world, and conducted numerous training seminars and audits.
Bill was given the George B. Wagner Award at the International Association of Operative Millers’ (IAOM) 115th annual conference. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to mill sanitation and food safety and in September, 2003, Bill was inducted into the Food Engineering Hall of Fame. Bill was proud of these accomplishments, but what made him the proudest were the accomplishments of his children and those around him. He always put others first. We will remember Bill’s zest for life even when it presented challenges, his laughter, and his love of family and friends. Until we meet again!
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 7, 2022 from 6 pm to 10 pm with comments at 7:00 at Prairiewood Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Rd., Manhattan, KS 66503. Dress will be casual, heavy hors d’oeuvres, fellowship, and music will honor his zest for life. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Jamie’s Wish Foundation (https://www.jamieswish.org/donate) or Manhattan Kiwanis Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 876, Manhattan, KS 66505
Online condolences may be left for the family through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
RIP Bill Pursley
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.