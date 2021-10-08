William (Billy) Crook, 73, of Salt Lake City Utah, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at home in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He was born December 18, 1947, in Colby, Kansas, the oldest son of William V. Crook, Jr. and Margaret Taylor Crook. The family moved to Manhattan, KS when Billy was six months old, and he attended elementary and high school in Manhattan. Billy graduated from Luckey High School Class of ‘66 and attended Fort Hays State University. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and received an honorable discharge. He worked for many years at Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway and resided in Leawood, KS until moving to Salt Lake City in recent years.
Billy was married to Zoila Blanca of San Salvador, Republic of El Salvador. Billy was a free spirit, loved life and loved to travel. He also loved fishing and hunting, enjoyed snow skiing and was an excellent water skier. He was happiest in the great outdoors.
He is survived by his wife Zoila Crook of Salt Lake City, UT; four stepchildren: Romulo Remo Graniello Molina, Larisa Yanina Graniello Molina, Marce Caterina Graniello Molina and Gina Paola Graniello Molina; nine grandchildren in El Salvador; his mother, Margaret Taylor Crook of Manhattan KS; two brothers: Bruce R. Crook (Judy) of Scottsdale, AZ and Tom R. Crook (Lisa) of Irving, TX; and nephew Dave Fehrenbach (Jackie) of Wabasha, MN.
Billy was preceded in death by his father, William V. Crook, Jr., and older sister, Carol Anne Crook.
A memorial service celebrating Billy’s life to be held at St Patrick’s Cemetery in Manhattan, KS will be announced at a later date by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
