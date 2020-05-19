William (Bill) Coppersmith, 68, passed away of natural causes on May 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Coppersmith and Doris Coppersmith Greder, and sister, Teresa Coppersmith. Bill is survived by his wife Gail, son Matthew, daughter Catie and her husband Adam, granddaughters, Aubrey and Emery, and sister Martha Swenson. He will also be dearly missed by cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends around the world.
Bill was born in Champagne, Illinois and spent his childhood in Manhattan, Kansas. He attended Manhattan high school and graduated from K-State and received his law degree from Washburn. During his school years Bill was able to study abroad in France and Germany which assisted in igniting his love for languages. He practiced law in Houston as a gas and oil analyst for Shell Oil and used his French knowledge to negotiate natural gas and oil leases. He and his wife retired and move to Georgetown, Texas before relocating to Olathe, Kansas.
Bill will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his sense of humor and warmth, and his ability to discuss history and world events with skill. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Arrangements are currently pending and entrusted to Penwell-Gabel of Olathe, Kansas. Bill will be laid to rest in Sunrise Cemetery of Manhattan,Kansas.
