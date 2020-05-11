William Charles “Hooter” Cochran, age 93, of Ogden, Kansas, died April 29, 2020, at his residence.
He was born October 22, 1926, in Philadelphia, PA.
Mr. Cochran served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Survivors include his five children: William Cochran, Jr., Arthur Cochran, Sharon Burton, Timothy Cochran and Dorothy Glover; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Cremation is planned with inurnment at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS, 66502, is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.