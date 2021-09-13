William Ben Woodward, “Bill,” age 70, passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 31st, in Reno, Nevada, surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born in Norton, Kansas on July 14, 1951, to Philip D. and Billie Lea Woodward. He leaves behind his mother, Billie, his sister, Susie Baxter, his loving wife of 48 years, Mary Ann Woodward; and his three children, Jenni Runyan, Lindsay Dunn and Taylor Woodward, along with his beloved son-in-laws, Jeff Runyan and Brad Dunn and daughter-in-law, Amy Woodward. He was also the proud grandfather of Remington and London Runyan and Scarlett and Chandler Dunn.
Bill spent his childhood in Manhattan, Kansas. He graduated from Manhattan High School and attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, graduating in 1973 with a B.B.A. He met his wife, Mary Ann, at SMU and upon graduation, they married and moved to San Francisco where Bill attended UC Berkeley for an M.B.A. Bill’s career began in Manhattan, Kansas, joining his father’s clothing business, Woody’s. Bill then moved his family to Columbia, Missouri, to run the Coors Distributorship where they remained for the next 20 years.
Bill’s passions in life were his family, soccer, golf, hiking and the outdoors. He was compassionate and caring, making friends wherever he went. He will be missed by all who crossed his path.
