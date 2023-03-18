William T Barr of Spring Valley, CA, born on March 10, 1933, died on December 29, 2022. Bill was born and raised on the Deep Creek family farm near Manhattan. He graduated with double majors from Kansas State University. Bill’s love of travel began when he was then awarded a Fulbright Scholarship and studied in France. Upon his return to Kansas, he joined the ROTC in Ft Riley and was in an Army Intelligence Unit. After his service, Bill decided on a law career and upon graduating from Yale Law School was offered a position at NASA. He retired in 2002, as chief counsel of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a division of NASA in Pasadena. Upon retirement, he married his primary school acquaintance, Bonnie Allen (a former Manhattan resident) and they lived in the San Diego area. During his retirement, Bill became an accomplished artist, often painting his beloved family farm and rolling hills. Bill’s lifetime interests beside travel included sky diving, mountain climbing, extensive reading and playing with an accordian group. He also collected western gear such as western-style boots, buckles and turquoise. Bill was predeceased by his immediate family including his brother, long time Emporia DMV Bryan Barr. He is survived and dearly missed by his nephew Lee Barr (and family) and his stepchildren, Tami, Marc and Jac Guerrant, Tony Ricci (and families).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.