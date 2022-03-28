William Andrew “Bill” Summers Mar 28, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bill passed away on March 14, 2022 in Lenexa, Kansas.He was born June 18, 1938, son of Bissell Summers and Wilma (Astle) Summers. He was an educator and school psychologist.Survivors include his sister, Anne Chandler.Burial was at Laurel Cemetery in Haven, Kansas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags William Andrew Summers Bill Anne Chandler Kansas Wilma Lenexa Burial Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News JCHS students suspended after fights Thursday Manhattan man found in Kansas City after failing to appear at November trial ‘Don’t Say Gay' bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Academy condemns Will Smith's actions, launches review Michael Flynn's onetime business partner to have new trial K-State basketball legend, Wamego native Dick Knostman dead at 90 Dean Wade to miss remainder of NBA season Police report for March 28, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesReports: Tang picks Big 12 assistant for 1st staff hireJCHS principal reassigned, associate principal to take her placeFort Riley Middle teacher completes one million pushup challengeEisenhower MS principal Tracy Newell leaving at end of school yearK-State paves way for more healthcare avenues with physician assistant programGolden goal pushes Seaman past ManhattanRachel Ranke, Jada Moore announce transfer from K-StateSophomore guard Selton Miguel enters transfer portalUSD 383 creates path for future promotion of assistant superintendent Eric ReidAl Dobson Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
