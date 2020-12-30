Wilfred Joe “Swede” Michaelis, 87, of McFarland, Kansas, died Monday, December 28, 2020. Private family funeral services will be held. Memorial contributions to: Trinity Lutheran Cemetery Fund or Good Samaritan Society – Wamego, in care of Campanella-Gentry Funeral Home in Alma.
