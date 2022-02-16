Wilfred Maldonado Feb 16, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wilfred Maldonado, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on February 15, 2022 at the age of 66 from cancer.There will be no services, but you could donate to the Disabled Veterans in Topeka. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Tensions mount in Ottawa as police warn truckers to leave Riley County reports 74th COVID-related death Detective says woman’s abuse story consistent with video evidence Winter storm to impact Manhattan and eastern KS through Thursday MHS kicker Snowden walks on to K-State Baptisms by Arizona priest presumed invalid due to error Skiing with soul, Hall, Goepper go 1-2 in Olympic slopestyle Gasoline tanker crashes into building, bursts into fireball Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSCHOOL NOTEBOOK | K-State granting sabbatical to 42 faculty members'Ready to go' | New K-State president Richard Linton starts job MondayWamego junior star Hayden Oviatt seeks first state championshipWoman testifies former boyfriend abused her in Manhattan hotelArmy tabs John Meyer as new Fort Riley commanding generalRiley County reports 73rd COVID-related deathCarol Emma OukropFort Riley soldier accused of Aggieville shooting makes first appearance in courtAlleged Aggieville shooter in jail after being released from hospitalDonald M. Marks Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Learning & Info Serv Maintenance Bulletin
