Whitney Erin Woofter passed away at her home in Manhattan, Kansas on February 28, 2022.
Whitney was born on November 5, 1982 in Manhattan, the daughter of Wayne and Gera Lou (Wieland) Woofter. She was a surprise addition—as her parents found out they were having twins in the delivery room. Though she was only 18 minutes younger than her twin sister, she was always the “baby” of the family. Whitney graduated from Hays High School in 2001 and went on to study art at Kansas State University. She remained a Wildcat fan her entire life. While in college, she battled and defeated kidney cancer. Then she decided to turn her artistic abilities into a career in cosmetology and graduated from Hays Academy of Hair Design. She worked in Hays and later Manhattan as a hair stylist and loved making clients beautiful.
To know Whitney was to love her. She had a magnetic personality and was larger than life. Her wit and sarcasm kept everyone on their toes and she ALWAYS had something funny to say. Friends will remember her big smile and kind heart. Whitney was a huge animal lover and had a special place in her heart for rescue dogs, especially her beloved Sadie and Boston. She was a talented artist in every sense of the word, from her sketches, to her house decorating, to crafting the perfect hairstyle for her special clients. She truly had glitter in her veins and never left the house without impeccable makeup, hair, and bling to match her (often leopard-print) outfit. But she was also an exercise enthusiast who enjoyed hitting the trails for a run, with cute running shoes and a matching outfit, of course. She was becoming a gifted cook and enjoyed traveling and any opportunity for adventure.
She is lovingly remembered by her parents Wayne and Gera Lou Woofter of Hays, KS, brother: Tucker Woofter and wife Deb of Gardner, KS, sister: Joslin Hubbard and husband Paul of McKinney, TX, and grandfather: Duane Woofter of Lincoln, NE. Aunt Whit Whit is also survived by her very special nephews: Iggy and Jayden Woofter and nieces: Parker, Leila, and Payton Hubbard.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: John and Ila Lee Wieland, and her grandmother: Ethel Jean Woofter.
A celebration of Whitney’s life is planned from 4:00 pm until 6:00 on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Smoky Hill Country Club, Hays. Friends and family are invited to come and go during this time. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Beulah Cemetery, Colby. Memorials may be paid to T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter, Manhattan, and mailed to Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, Hays, KS 67601. Condolences and memories of Whitney may be shared with her family at www.haysmemorial.com
