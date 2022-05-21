Wesley L. Stotler, age 79, of Manhattan, died May 13, 2022 at the Stoneybrook Retirement Community in Manhattan.
Wes was born on June 9, 1942, in Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Lee and Myrtle Stotler. His family moved to Newton, Kansas in 1946. He attended schools in Newton and graduate with the Newton High School class of 1960. Wes then attended Hutchinson Community College and then Pittsburg State Teachers College. He also attended Kansas State University, where he earned his Master’s Degree.
He served in the Army Reserves and was Honorably Discharged in 1971.
On September 6, 1964 he was united in marriage to Nancy Marrs. She survives at their home in Manhattan.
Wes taught drafting technology at the Manhattan Area Technical School from 1970 until 1998. He then went to work for the Riley County Public Works from 2000 until 2010. Wes was a history buff and loved to spend time reading a good book. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren and being part of their activities as much as he could.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gus and his son Doug.
In addition to his wife Nancy, he is survived by his daughters, Robin Horn (Kenny) and Anna Fordyce (Troy); grandchildren: John, Katelyn, and Julia Horn, and Jacob, Bonnie, and Caleb Fordyce, and his great-grandchild, Jamie Horn.
The family will greet friends at 10:00 a.m. Friday May 27 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. At 10:45 a.m. a procession will be formed to go to the cemetery.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday May 27, 2022 at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan. Chaplain Doug Hamilton will officiate the services.
The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Wes to the Alzheimer’s Association. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
