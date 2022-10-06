Wes Rowe Oct 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wes A. Rowe passed March 9, 2022 due to stomach cancer complications. Survived by sisters Susan & Wanda, brother Mike. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Keats barn fire results in 'total loss' of building K-State Salina receives $10M gift for aerospace teaching facilities City to work out agreement for Manhattan Housing Authority to take over lot Riley County remains in moderate COVID category for second week in a row EXPLAINER: What's next in Musk's epic battle with Twitter? Protester subdued by Rams' Wagner files police report Nobel Prize for 3 chemists who made molecules 'click' Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State reports lowest fall semester enrollment in 34 yearsJunction City man charged with 2nd-degree murderMartinez shines again as No. 25 K-State beats Texas Tech 37-28Actor Ryan Grantham jailed for life after he killed his mother to stop her witnessing him murdering Justin TrudeauRCPD arrests two for possession of meth and intent to distributeSecond location identified for proposed senior living facilityKlieman: Transfer linebacker Will Honas' football career feared overMark WeisReese Witherspoon on why Where the Crawdads Sing was an unexpected hitWamego woman dies in car crash after losing consciousness Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
