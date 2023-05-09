Wendell Scott McLean, 52, of Emporia passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Wendell had battled cancer for over two years.

He was born on December 27, 1970 in Manhattan, Kansas the son of Amery G. McLean III and Rita G. Adams McLean. Wendell attended Blue Valley High School in Randolph, Kansas and graduated with the Class of 1989.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.