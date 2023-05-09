Wendell Scott McLean, 52, of Emporia passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Wendell had battled cancer for over two years.
He was born on December 27, 1970 in Manhattan, Kansas the son of Amery G. McLean III and Rita G. Adams McLean. Wendell attended Blue Valley High School in Randolph, Kansas and graduated with the Class of 1989.
Wendell continued his education at Bethany College studying computers and Business Administration. After receiving his Bachelors Degree at Bethany he attended Emporia State University and earned a Masters Degree in 1994.
Wendell had worked at Safeway Dog Food Plant for two years before taking a position with Kansas Continental Express which later became Maersk. Wendell thrived at his new job of Transportation Broker and spent the past twenty six years in their employment. As his illness progress he was allowed to work from home and he remained in their employment until his death.
Wendell had a fondness for all things automotive and always had plans for a car project in his future. He was an avid golfer, bass fisherman and lifelong Kansas State University fan. Wendell was also a member of the Burlington Country Club. He was famous for the colorful Hawaiian shirts that he wore year round.
Wendell will live on in the hearts and dearest memories of his parents, Amery G. McLean III and Rita G. McLean of Emporia; brothers A.G. McLean IV and his wife Dana of Fostoria, Ks. And Charles McLean and his wife Tanae of Mooresville, North Carolina; nieces and nephews, Kenzie McLean and husband Cody, Quint McLean, Collin McLean and Catlin McLean; numerous extended family and a community of friends. Wendell requested that everyone wear their favorite Hawaiian Shirt or KSU gear and make his service truly a celebration of the time you had together. Condolences may be made at vanarsdalefs.com.
Wendell requested that everyone wear their favorite Hawaiian Shirt or KSU gear and make his service truly a celebration of the time you had together. Condolences may be made at vanarsdalefs.com.
The family invites you to join them in celebrating Wendell’s life at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. His ashes will be inurned in Spring Creek Cemetery north of Fostoria at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church and sent in care of the funeral home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.