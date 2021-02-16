Weldon W. White, Sr., 80, of Grandview Plaza, Kansas passed away February 6, 2021, at home.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 18th, from 1 pm until 4 pm. Graveside services will be held at the Dwight Cemetery on Friday, February 19th at 1 pm.
