Wayne Warren, 91, died May 27, 2021. He’s survived by his children, Gene (Kim), Arlene Kuehl (Andy), Nancy and Marvin (Becky), 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Memorials suggested to Manhattan Church of Christ building fund, 2510 Dickens, Manhattan, KS 66502.
