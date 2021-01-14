Wayne Bryce Van Sickle, age 83 of Riley, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
He was born on January 19, 1937 in Clay Center.
Complete obituary and service information is pending with the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Updated: January 14, 2021 @ 1:10 pm
