Wayne Phillip Kilner, 82, of Manhattan, passed away Friday morning, May 1st., 2020. Wayne was born in Olsburg, KS on August 4, 1937. He was the married to the late Rita Josephine (Brockish) Kilner. Services are pending with Carlson-Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation, Manhattan.
Wayne Kilner
