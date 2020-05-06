Wayne P. Kilner, 82, passed away peacefully Friday, May 1, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in the Olsburg, Kansas area on Aug 4, 1937 to the late Edmund Kilner and Julia (Roush) Kilner. A graduate of Manhattan High School, Wayne was united in marriage to Rita (Brockish) Kilner, in December 1959.
Wayne had a passion for automobiles, traveling, boating and spending time with family and friends. He was mechanically inclined and engaging, and used these skills throughout his career, holding positions with the Boeing Corporation in Wichita before returning to Manhattan to work for Tri-County Motors, Skaggs Ford and later Dick Edwards Auto dealerships where he became a highly recognized member of the sales force. In the early years, Wayne was also a well-known engine builder and driver among the local race teams, specializing in Quarter Mile drag racing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rita; grandson Christopher Lee Kilner; four brothers and three sisters. Wayne is survived by sons David, and Gary (Donna); four grandchildren, Kyle, Kevin, Krystal and Kenzie; a sister, Donna Lovgren (Jim); and several nephews and nieces.
Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, a private burial will be held at Sunrise Cemetery, Manhattan. The Kilner boys know Wayne would want all of his friends to join in the procession, his final cruise across the beautiful Country he so loved! Leaving the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. this Friday, May 8th bound for his resting place beside Rita. Wayne's book will be available to sign on Thursday May 7, 2020 all day.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Wayne and can be sent in care of Carlson Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, 1317 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan Kansas.
