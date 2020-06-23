Wayne Eugene Clark, 71, of Wamego, died Friday afternoon, June 12th. He was the former owner of Wayne's Paint and Body Shop.
Born in Concordia, KS on October 16, 1948, the son of the late Martha A. (Rush) Clark and Birch L. Clark. Wayne was a 1966 Graduate of the Concordia High School, he was a patron of The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Manhattan, former president of Sertoma Club of Manhattan, former president of the regional Coachman Camper Club, an avid motorcyclist, and gardener.
Wayne is survived by three sons Jared, Devin (Jamie) and, Adam (Lindsy) Clark all of Manhattan, grandchildren, his brother, Dean, and sister Allison Clark. Along with his ex-wife Brenda N. Clark. He also will be missed by his beloved dog Buster. He was preceded by his parents and five siblings Eldon Clark, Treva Mayfield, Norma Jean, Bill Clark, and Mary Higgins.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, with virtual services online at Facebook Live. A link to the service will be available at the funeral home website, www.irvinparkview.com. Carlson's Irvin-Parkview is assisting the family.
