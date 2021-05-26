Warren Nichols White, Jr., 68, died at his home on Monday, May 24, 2021. Warren was born in Fort Worth, TX, on November 12, 1952, the son of Warren N. White, Sr. and Hazel Mae Renaudin White. Finishing his secondary education at St. Paul’s High School in Covington, LA, he pursued a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering with honors in Electrical Engineering at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. In the summer of 1974, he began working for General Electric in Schenectady, NY.
He later transferred to GE’s Power Transformer Division in Pittsfield, MA. While working in Pittsfield, Warren commuted to Troy, NY, to earn a Master of Engineering degree in Electric Power Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1977. Soon after, he decided to leave General Electric and returned to Tulane University.
While working on his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering at Tulane, he met his future wife, Georganne Wilcox. They were married on May 4, 1980. In May of 2021 they celebrated 41 years together.
In 1985 Warren and family traveled north to Manhattan, KS, where he began teaching at Kansas State University. Over the years he taught Digital Controls, Finite Elements, and Dynamics among other subjects and developed a course in circuits specially for Mechanical Engineers. He served as advisor for Women in Engineering, the Wildcat Wind Power Team and Final Frontier Aerospace Systems and Technology (FFAERO). He was inducted into Tau Beta Pi, a national honorary society for Engineering.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Lawrence English and sister-in-law Sherri Wilcox.
His wife survives of the home, as well as their four children Heather, Warren III, Patrick, and Chelsea. Warren is also survived by his sister Beryl (Kenneth) Krefft, and brother Bill White; brothers-in-law William (Nancy) Wilcox, Michael Wilcox, Harold Wilcox, John (Sharon) Wilcox and Steven (Michelle) Wilcox; sisters-in-law Marianne (Peter) Gaige, Suzanne English, and Joanne (Peter) Black; 13 nieces and 11 nephews.
The family will greet friends during a visitation on Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 6:30 to 8:00 PM at Yorgensen Meloan Londeen Funeral Home.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 3:00 PM, with Father Gale Hammerschmidt as Celebrant. Private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Women in Engineering, the Wildcat Wind Power Team or Final Frontier Aerospace Systems and Technology (FFAERO) at KSU or to Good Shepherd Home Care and Hospice. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
