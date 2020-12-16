H. Warren Sylvester, age 88 of Leonardville, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

He was born on December 28, 1931.

Funeral services are pending with the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.

