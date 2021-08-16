Warren D. Roblyer, age 87, of Manhattan, died August 12, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice in Manhattan.
He was born March 25, 1934, in Sargent, NE, the son of Lawrence and Effie (Webb) Roblyer.
Warren grew up in Randolph, and lived in Riley for 10 years prior to moving to Manhattan in 1969.
On May 31, 1959, at the Olsburg Lutheran Church he was married to Colleen J. Larson.
Warren was a union carpenter prior to building many homes in Manhattan as Roblyer Custom Homes. He sold many custom homes and also built several that he rented.
He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and thoroughly enjoyed attending church, hearing the message, the music, and the fellowship following the service. He was also a life-long member of Kansas Farm Bureau.
Warren was a huge Kansas State Football fan. He loved spending time with people and always was interested in learning about you.
Survivors include his wife Colleen of Manhattan; and their daughter Tracie Burke of Parkville, MO.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister Joan Hungerford Crumpton.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Friday, August 20th, 2021, at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1110 College Avenue, Manhattan, with Reverends James Hawley and Ben Duerfeldt officiating. Private interment will be in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Thursday, August 19th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to either the Trinity Presbyterian Church or Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
