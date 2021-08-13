Warren D. Roblyer, age 87, of Manhattan, died August 12, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice in Manhattan.
He was born March 25, 1934, in Sargent, NE.
Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
