Warren Eldred “Wuzzy” Harper, age 80, passed away at his home in Holbrook, Nebraska on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Wuzzy was born November 28, 1940 in Clay Center, Kansas, son of Charles Eldred “Ike” Harper and Nellie Harper.
He is survived by his son, Brent Harper, wife (Sandi), and granddaughter (Kolbi) of Randolph, Kansas; step-sons Matt Schulz and wife (Kari) of Holbrook, Nebraska; and Dan Schulz and granddaughter (Jadan) also of Holbrook, Nebraska.
A family Celebration of Life for Harper and Pauline will be this spring. Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections may be left at wenburgfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.