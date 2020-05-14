Manhattan, KS (66502)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.