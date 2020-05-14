Warren Maxwell Ford, age 101 of Leonardville, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on July 31, 1918 in Leonardville, the son of Warren E. and Cora E. (Maxwell) Ford. He graduated from Leonardville High School in 1935.
On October 11, 1951 he married Dolores Mariam Bletscher at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Leonardville. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage.
Warren was the Vice-President of the Leonardville State Bank, retiring in 1983. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed gardening, reading, music and his H.A.M. radio. He was a member of the Leonardville United Methodist Church, Leonardville Lions Club and the Masons.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Ford; his parents, Warren and Cora Ford; his son Alan Ford and two brothers, Donald Ford and John Leland Ford.
He is survived by his daughter Beth Ratcliffe and husband Frederick of New York, New York; son Stephen Ford, wife Tammy and their son Chase of Norwich, Kansas; Alan’s wife Kathy Ford and children, Spencer and Haley, of Topeka, Kansas.
Respect calls may be made from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Leonardville City Cemetery with Pastor Sandy Ferguson officiating.
A memorial has been established for the Leonardville United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
