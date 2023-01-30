Warren Eugene “Cal” Callahan, age 78, passed away on January 27, 2023, at Ascension Living Via Christi Village in Manhattan, Kansas.

Mr. Callahan was born on August 31, 1944, in Malden, Massachusetts to John Joseph and Dorothy Mary (Roberts) Callahan. After a short time spent as a Jesuit seminarian, he entered the U.S. Army service in 1961. He served two tours in the Vietnam Conflict where he earned the Bronze Star. He also earned the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Mannheim, Germany. Subsequent to his retirement from military service at Fort Riley he attended the Manhattan Vocational Technical School for Practical Nursing. He was a nurse for 29 years in geriatric care in the Manhattan, Wamego, and Junction City areas. He was active in the Manhattan VFW where he served as Commander for 3 years.

