Warren Eugene “Cal” Callahan, age 78, passed away on January 27, 2023, at Ascension Living Via Christi Village in Manhattan, Kansas.
Mr. Callahan was born on August 31, 1944, in Malden, Massachusetts to John Joseph and Dorothy Mary (Roberts) Callahan. After a short time spent as a Jesuit seminarian, he entered the U.S. Army service in 1961. He served two tours in the Vietnam Conflict where he earned the Bronze Star. He also earned the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Mannheim, Germany. Subsequent to his retirement from military service at Fort Riley he attended the Manhattan Vocational Technical School for Practical Nursing. He was a nurse for 29 years in geriatric care in the Manhattan, Wamego, and Junction City areas. He was active in the Manhattan VFW where he served as Commander for 3 years.
Warren is survived by a son, Danny of Des Plaines, Illinois; two sisters, Verna (Joseph) Marquebreuck of Windham, New Hampshire, Donna (Edward) Hyatt of Anchorage, Alaska; and a brother, Ronald (Patricia) Callahan of Candia, New Hampshire; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Alice (Donald) Cooke.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM, Thursday, February 2nd at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home and will form a procession after for military honors at the Fort Riley Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ascension Living Via Christi Village in Manhattan, Kansas. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
