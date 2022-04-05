Wanda Zeckser, 95, of Alma, Kansas, passed away on Friday (April 1, 2022) at Oakley Place in Topeka, Kansas.
Born June 20, 1926 in Alma, Kansas, Wanda was the daughter of Wheldon and Ethel Horne Falk. She married August Junior Zeckser on November 28, 1944 in St. John Lutheran Church in Alma. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2001.
Wanda was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Alma where she taught Sunday School for many years and was active with the Friendship Circle and the Quilters. Wanda was an accomplished quilter and enjoyed sewing and arts and crafts.
Wanda was a 1942 graduate of Alma High School. She worked as a telephone operator and then as a secretary to Dr McKnight until her marriage. She later was employed in various jobs at the courthouse in Alma until she and her husband moved to a farm south of Alma in 1948. She helped her husband on the family farm and raised her family until her children were older. She then drove a school bus and was employed by the State of Kansas as a Motor Carrier Inspector at the weigh station on I-70 between the Alma and McFarland exits. Following her retirement from the State in 1988 she began driving the Wabaunsee County transportation bus and medical van for more than 10 years until her retirement.
Survivors include three daughters, Charla Hess (Alan) of Alma, Jean Kartman of Topeka, KS and Joye Richardson (Mike) of Topeka, KS; a son in law, Gerald McPherson of Kansas City, KS; a daughter in law, Georgie Zeckser of Molalla, OR; eight grandchildren, MinHo Zeckser (Samantha), Ingrid Zeckser, Jennifer Ralph (Tom), Mikki Romani (Joshua), Chrissa Webster (Matthew), Jeremy Hess (Julie), Michael Richardson (Vanessa) and Christopher Kartman (Holly); nineteen great grandchildren, Reed, Mary Eleanor, Stephen, Derek, Dylan, Nikko, Josephine, Julian, Emily, Faith, Isaac, Ellery, Mary Grace, Jillian, Olivia, Cruz, June, Louis and Heidi; a brother, Paul Falk (Adeline) of Topeka, KS; two sisters in law, Shirley Falk of Harveyville, KS and Evelyn Zeckser of Alma; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Zeckser was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, August Junior; a son, Stephen D. Zeckser; a daughter, DeLois McPherson; a sister, Maureen Woellhof; and three brothers, Gene Falk, Warren Falk and Larry Falk.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning at 11:00 in St. John Lutheran Church in Alma with Rev. Robert Grimm officiating. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Alma.
Wanda will lie in state at St. John Lutheran Church on Tuesday morning from 10:00 until the time of services.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Hour and can be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66547.
