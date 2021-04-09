Wanda (Patnode) Shockey passed away on April 6, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas, after a long courageous battle with Parkinson’s.
Wanda was born on September 10, 1946 in Manhattan, the daughter of Orval and Dorothy (Sackrider) Patnode., she is the sister of Linda (Patnode) Letterman. Wanda was a life-long resident of the community.
Wanda attended schools in Manhattan, and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1964. She was also a graduate of Kansas State University with a degree in Business Administration in 1968. After graduation she started working at the Manhattan Public Library. Wanda was the business manager at the library with responsibilities that included payroll and budget for more than 40 years.
Wanda was joined in marriage with James Shockey in Manhattan and blessed with on son, Michael Shockey.
Wanda was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Riley County Genealogical Society. She enjoyed researching her ancestry and discovering her French-Canadian origins. She was proud to know her ancestors were part of the first colonizers of “New France”, the Isle de Orleans, an island across the bridge from Quebec.
Wanda enjoyed many hobbies, including her Barbie Doll collections and Elvis memorabilia. A special memory of hers was attending an Elvis Presley Concert in Kansas City in 1977. She also enjoyed watching the cooking show The Pioneer Woman, and collected various items from the Pioneer Woman Mercantile in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.
She enjoyed cruising down Poyntz in the “Frog”, her big green Buick, with her chocolate malt and cherry mash. Most recently Wanda enjoyed cruising with her son in his red Camaro. She took a pleasure in car racing at the Manhattan Raceway, where she won many trophies. As a child Wanda enjoyed constructing furniture for her sister’s dollhouse and was gifted in sewing clothes for many of her dolls. She inherited her skills in carpentry from her grandfather, Alvin Patnode.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Orval and Dorothy Patnode, and her ex-husband James Shockey.
She is survived by her son Michael Shockey, sister Linda (Patnode) Letterman and her husband Winston, and her long-time friend, Don Ford; also, her many cousins and life-long friends.
The family will greet friends during a visitation on Tuesday April 13, 2021 from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
A private graveside service will be held on April 14, 2021 at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Wanda to the Manhattan Public Library. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
