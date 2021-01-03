Walter A. “Sonny” Meyer, 83, Manhattan, Kansas, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 due to the Corona virus. He was born March 2, 1937 at Hollenberg, Kansas to Walter H. and Ella M. (Holle) Meyer. He attended Trinity Lutheran Parochial Elementary and Hanover High schools.
Walter was married to Carol (Peterson) Meyer in 1958. The couple later divorced. He married Nancy (Love) Meyer in 1984, she died in 1997.
Walter retired from banking, loved following K-State sports, and visiting a casino once in a while. Survivors include his first wife, Carol, son, Brad Meyer (wife,Elynn), grandson, Cody Meyer, two sisters, Lucille Love and Velora Weiters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Darlene Iles.
Private burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Hanover, Kansas. A memorial service is pending, tentatively planned for spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for Walter Meyer to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, in care of Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502
