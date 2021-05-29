Walter Richard Marteney, age 76, passed away on May 19, 2021 at Via Christi Village in Manhattan, Kansas after a long illness.
Richard was born on February 13, 1945 in Hutchinson to Leonard and Lena (Gibbons) Marteney. He graduated from Moundridge High School. He attended Kansas State University and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture in 1975.
Richard served in the US Air Force in France, Germany and New Mexico as an accounting specialist.
Through the years he was employed as poultry specialist, sales representative and facility manager in the states of Washington, Iowa and Kansas. In later years he was self employed in lawn care and beekeeping. Richard was a Master Beekeeper and enjoyed promoting beekeeping. He judged poultry at various county fairs. He was also an avid collector.
In 1967 Richard married Patricia Miller in Tarkio, Missouri. They had 3 children who survive along with their spouses: Leslie (Jim) Boelens of Aniak, Alaska, Derrek (Stephanie) Marteney of Riley and Justin (Lenay) Marteney of Leonardville. There are 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Other survivors include his 3 sisters: Jackie (Bill) Lee, Barb (Eric) Wait and Becky (Bob) Tatro. He was preceded in death by his parents.
At Richard’s request he was cremated and will be scattered in the Aniak River by the Boelen’s cabin in Alaska where he spent many happy hours.
