Walter G. Heid, Jr. passed away January 20, 2021 at the age of 88 under the gracious care of Kansas City Hospice House. He was born on August 2, 1932 in Pleasant Hill Missouri; graduated from Harrisonville High School in 1950; served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and returned to Harrisonville to meet and marry Barbara Ann Hess in 1957. Walter and Barbara had three children: Leiann, Elizabeth and George.
Walter lived a full and adventurous life. After obtaining a bachelor’s, master’s and PhD in Agriculture, he enjoyed a rewarding career with the Economic Research Service (ERS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He worked in Washington D.C., Bozeman, Montana, and Manhattan, Kansas, before retiring early and taking on consulting work in Central and South America and, later, a four-year assignment in Kenya, Africa, with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
Walter worked at Kansas State University (KSU) in Manhattan (1975-1984) where he continued his work with the ERS-USDA. He was an adjunct faculty member with the Agricultural Economics Department. During his career, Walter authored numerous research papers. He took an early retirement from the USDA and was awarded the honorary title of Professor Emeritus at KSU. During his time at KSU, Barbara and all three of his children received various degrees at the University.
Throughout his life, Walter traveled the world (mostly with his wife of 55 years) and visited all seven continents. They enjoyed giving back to the communities in which they lived through an abundance of volunteer work with Chambers of Commerce, community organizations, National Wildlife Refuges, State Parks and the symphony.
Walter is survived by his three children: Leiann Nelson (Steve) of Harrisonville MO, Elizabeth Stabenow (Earl) of Maple Grove MN and George Heid (Holly) of Arlington TX; Five grandchildren: Wade Nelson of Lee’s Summit MO, Craig Nelson (Lindsay) of Blue Springs MO, Jennifer Byers (John) of Dayton MN, Kimberly Lober (Alex) of Atlanta and Timothy Heid of Arlington TX; six great grandchildren, Jack, Otto, Piper, Theo, Juniper and Finn; his brother Konrad Heid (Barbara) of Joplin MO and many other relatives.
A private family celebration of life will be held post-COVID pandemic in the mountains of Montana.
For those who wish to make a donation in Walter's memory, the family suggests donations to Downtown Lee's Summit Main Street, Inc. to continue support for community events and programs – something near and dear to Walter’s heart. Donations can be made by visiting downtownls.org/donate or mailing donations to DLSMS at 13 SE 3rd St, Lee's Summit, MO 64063.
Please visit https://www.atkinsonfuneralhome.com/obituary/walter-heid-jr to view his full obituary and share your condolences with Walter's family.
