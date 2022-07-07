Walter Kenneth Coss, age 68, of Manhattan, died February 27, 2022, at his residence.

He was born October 12, 1953, in Germany, the son of William A. and Marie J. (Webster) Coss.

Walter attended grade schools in Texas and Alabama, and then locally at Zeandale before attending Manhattan Junior and Senior High Schools.

Coss, as he was known, worked at McCall Pattern Company as a machine operator, and then for many years at Lafene Student Center at Kansas State University. Walter retired from Lafene Student Center.

Walter was very proud of his mother’s membership in the German Club in Junction City.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private family services were held.

The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS, 66502, handled local arrangements.

