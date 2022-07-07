Walter Coss Jul 7, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Walter Kenneth Coss, age 68, of Manhattan, died February 27, 2022, at his residence.He was born October 12, 1953, in Germany, the son of William A. and Marie J. (Webster) Coss.Walter attended grade schools in Texas and Alabama, and then locally at Zeandale before attending Manhattan Junior and Senior High Schools.Coss, as he was known, worked at McCall Pattern Company as a machine operator, and then for many years at Lafene Student Center at Kansas State University. Walter retired from Lafene Student Center.Walter was very proud of his mother’s membership in the German Club in Junction City.He was preceded in death by his parents.Private family services were held.The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS, 66502, handled local arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News 6 Wildcats make Preseason All-Big 12 list OUR NEIGHBORS | New Manhattan Public Library director loves books, helping people Emmett man thrown from motorcycle in single-vehicle accident in Pott County Police report for July 6, 2022 City to publish flat property tax rate with 7.43% increase to average homeowner's bill Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting Church news for July 7, 2022 South African president decries deaths of 21 teens in tavern Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManhattan band Crosswind to be inducted into Kansas Music Hall of FamePLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Wamego Carnival, Randolph Fireworks, live music and moreSt. Marys police officer dies on dutyBaker calls for city manager's firing after termination appeal hearingMaize 4-star QB Avery Johnson picks K-State200 gather at Triangle Park in support of abortion rights in KansasFlorida athlete Jackson commits to K-StateManhattan Fire Department puts out house deck fireWamego quarterback Hayden Oviatt commits to ArmyMHS, Centennial League move forward after wave of departures Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
