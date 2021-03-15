Walter Carl “Buddy” Barnes, Jr., 71, of Alma, Kansas, died Thursday, March 11, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, March 15, 2021, at the St. John Lutheran Church in Alma, Kansas. Visitation, Sunday, from 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm, at the church.
