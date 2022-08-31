Vonda Brockman Aug 31, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vonda M. Brockman, age 93, died August 30, 2022, at Advena Living of Clay Center.She was born September 11, 1928, in Manhattan.Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vonda M. Brockman Obituary Funeral Home Clay Center Manhattan Information Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Police report for Aug. 31, 2022 Junction City man arrested after a 4.5-hour standoff with SWAT Teacher receives $95K to settle Geary County Schools preferred pronoun policy lawsuit Super Cub owners ask judge to set aside judgement dissolving business Unverified call leads to temporary lockdown for 2 Junction City schools Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20 US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants Fred Rogers Productions celebrating 10 grr-ific years of 'Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood' Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRandy & Korbin TinkelFROM THE PUBLISHER | The St. Marys book-banning proposalEmma D’Arcy: ‘There’s only one sexual violence incident in House of the Dragon’Riley County 'embracing' new path heading into 2022 football seasonPolice report 4 recent fentanyl overdoses, including 1 at MHSThe duality of K-State QB Adrian MartinezK-State's Lee sidelined for all of 2022-23 seasonSpeedy Pd race stirs memories as it raises funds for Parkinson's servicesLisa Kay "CeCe" MancinManhattan man pleads no contest to double murder Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
