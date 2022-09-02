Vonda Mae Brockman, age 93, died August 30, 2022, at Advena Living of Clay Center.
She was born September 11, 1928, in Manhattan, the daughter of Lloyd T. and Ona Mae (Vail) Johnson. She graduated from Manhattan High School and attended Kansas State University.
Vonda was married to Carl Brockman on August 22, 1948, and they later divorced.
She provided Daycare in her home for 20 years.
Vonda was a member of the First Christian Church and the Garden Club.
She was very devoted to her family and would do any and everything for her family. She loved to cook and take care of the flowers. When every grandchild turned 15 she took a trip with that grandchild to anywhere in the lower 48 states that the grandchild wanted to go.
Survivors include her four children: Karla Brockman of St. Joseph, MO, Michael Brockman and his wife Karla of Kansas City, MO, Rebecca Johnson and her husband Larry of Manhattan, and Kraig Brockman and his wife Sara of Clay Center, KS; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, September 6th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Reverend Ben Duerfeldt officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church for the preschool program. Contributions may be left in care of Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
