Virginia Levier, age 98, of Manhattan, died July 26, 2021 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
Virginia was born on June 4, 1923 the daughter of Edwin and Sunshine (Strange) Brown in Blur Rapids, Kansas. She lived most of her life in Blue Rapids and graduated from Blue Rapids High School.
She was united in marriage to William Lloyd Lillibridge in 1943. They had four children: Larry, Diane, Linda, and Mike. She was later divorced and married Charles Levier. Virginia and Charles later divorced.
Virginia lived in Pasco, Washington for 14 years. She then lived in Manhattan to be closer to her mother and step-father.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara Stuart and Phylis Beer, also her daughter Diane Stewart; and her beloved companion, Bill McCashland.
Virginia is survived by her children, Larry, Linda, and Mike; also, her four grandchildren: Kim Elliot, Corey Stewart, Shannon Daily, and Brandon Daily; and her three great-grandchildren: Brooke, Matty and Ethan.
At Virginia’s request there will be no services. She will be cremated.
Virginia was a good mother and she loved her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She will be missed very much by all.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.