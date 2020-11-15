Virginia May “Ginger” Garwick, 88, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Wednesday evening, November 11, 2020, at her residence. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, John Zook Garwick, and one sister, Gwen Jennen of Federal Way, WA.
Ginger was born in Minneapolis, MN, on April 14, 1932, the daughter of the late Frances Eleanor (Wynn) and Harold Richard Smithson. She was a member of the University Christian Church in Manhattan.
Ginger will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who gave unconditional love to her entire family. She was a daycare provider for 30+ years. She loved bowling, sewing, and knitting, and was an avid reader. She was an active volunteer for many years for Mercy Hospital, Medi-mates, and Meals on Wheels. Ginger was a member of the Gamma Lambda Chapter of the ESA Sorority, the Hi-Wives Club, and multiple bridge playing clubs. She and her husband were recipients of the Volunteer Service Award from Mercy Hospital and the 2001 Little Apple Chorus Award of Harmony.
Ginger is survived by two sons, Ken (Cindy) Garwick of Manhattan and Tim (Celinda) Garwick of Panama City, FL; two daughters, Lori Garwick of Manhattan and Heidi (Terry) Francis of Manhattan; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be announced later with inurnment at Sunrise Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.irvinparkview.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the University Christian Church, Manhattan, KS, or Accord Hospice of Manhattan, KS.
